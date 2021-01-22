BMO Capital Markets Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $26.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.