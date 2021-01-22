Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 651.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 651.67 ($8.51).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

In other news, insider Kevin Boyd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.85) per share, for a total transaction of £20,310 ($26,535.15).

BOY stock opened at GBX 728.50 ($9.52) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 743.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 659.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48. Bodycote plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 911 ($11.90).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Bodycote plc (BOY.L)’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

