Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPG opened at $143.53 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

