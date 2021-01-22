Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $177,000 Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boulder Growth & Income Fund news, major shareholder Mildred B. Horejsi Trust sold 5,543,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $36,366,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $11.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

