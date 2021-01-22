Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,996.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $572,938. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DEA opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

