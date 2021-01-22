Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

JKD opened at $221.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.93. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

