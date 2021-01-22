Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.96.

Shares of ED opened at $69.15 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

