Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.94 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

