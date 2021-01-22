Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,203,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.40 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

