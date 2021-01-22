Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.68. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 12,302,286 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.60.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile (TSE:BBD.B)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.