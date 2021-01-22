Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,480.00 Price Target at Truist

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Truist from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,926.07.

BKNG opened at $2,109.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,884.52.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Booking by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

