Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BAH opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

