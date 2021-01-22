Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.65

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 9613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Boqii in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned about 0.22% of Boqii as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

