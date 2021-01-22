Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading 29.3% Higher

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) shares were up 29.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 2,940,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 708,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BQ shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Boqii in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. Analysts expect that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Boqii at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

