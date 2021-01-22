Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $46.25 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRLXF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boralex in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boralex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Boralex has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

