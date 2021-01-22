BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.60 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,380,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in BorgWarner by 1,018.5% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 197,403 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in BorgWarner by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

