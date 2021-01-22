Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

BPFH stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

