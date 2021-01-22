Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,434 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.34.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

