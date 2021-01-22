Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.63

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $15.14. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 9,705 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.17 million and a PE ratio of 22.51.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is an increase from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.70%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

