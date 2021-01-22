Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.38 EPS

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

BEDU traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,072. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $784.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

