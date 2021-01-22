Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

