Britt J. Vitalone Sells 9,057 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 393.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

