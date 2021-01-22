Brokerages Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14. Allakos has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $157.96. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Allakos by 47.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter worth $114,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

