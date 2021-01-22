Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce $96.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.75 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $62.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $326.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $327.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $462.27 million, with estimates ranging from $448.32 million to $484.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,973 shares of company stock worth $40,730,555. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $167.84. 244,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

