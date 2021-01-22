Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.84.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.64. 2,941,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

