Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.49 Million

Brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce sales of $37.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.19 million to $37.79 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $35.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $144.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.67 million to $145.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $152.71 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $156.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 611.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 177,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 60.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 160,013 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $2,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,500,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,210 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. Getty Realty has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

