Brokerages Anticipate ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.43 Million

Analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce $28.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.57 million and the lowest is $26.30 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $42.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $123.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $125.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $111.88 million, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $123.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 153.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IO opened at $2.85 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.