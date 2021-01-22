Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report sales of $188.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.64 million and the lowest is $162.10 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $218.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $709.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $744.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $730.55 million, with estimates ranging from $645.95 million to $841.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The firm had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 193,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $2,103,741.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 106,267 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPI traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $25.10. 442,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,514. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.