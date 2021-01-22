Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report sales of $39.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.30 million and the lowest is $36.80 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $36.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $148.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $152.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $148.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

MBWM traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.67. 65,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,871. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $465.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 507.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.