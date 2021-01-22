Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.51 Million

Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report $60.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.58 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $143.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $266.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.53 million to $273.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $384.60 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $396.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 61,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,411 shares of company stock worth $1,242,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

