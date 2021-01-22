Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.65 Million

Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report sales of $38.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.19 million and the highest is $39.00 million. Repay posted sales of $33.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $152.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.79 million to $153.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.44 million, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $187.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,995. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

