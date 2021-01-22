Brokerages Anticipate Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sandstorm Gold.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAND. TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 67,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,463. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.79 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.15.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.