Brokerages Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $339,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,168 shares of company stock worth $14,625,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,083 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,518,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,309,756. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.