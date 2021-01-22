Brokerages Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,103 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $25,635,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 421.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 911,240 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $12,058,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $43.64. 2,941,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,642. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

