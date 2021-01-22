Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce sales of $59.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $249.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.46 million to $251.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $291.43 million, with estimates ranging from $289.03 million to $292.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,593. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -461.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

