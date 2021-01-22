Brokerages Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $20.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 billion to $20.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $22.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.98. 2,014,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Nutrien by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,463,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

