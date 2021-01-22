Brokerages Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 29.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1,273.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 283,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

