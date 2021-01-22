Brokerages Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.45). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

In related news, insider Sean Foy acquired 12,500 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Arison acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $302,850 in the last three months. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SFT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,198. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

