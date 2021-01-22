Brokerages Expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,443. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

