Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target at C$49.73

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATD.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE ATD.B traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The stock has a market cap of C$41.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$30.40 and a 52 week high of C$47.49.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

