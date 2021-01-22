Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $180.25

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $168.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,246. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.05 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.00.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,973 shares of company stock valued at $40,730,555. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

