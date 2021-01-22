Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) PT at $29.02

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of CGC opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after buying an additional 1,016,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 22.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

