Brokerages Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target at $82.47

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

