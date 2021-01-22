Brokerages Set Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target at $10.33

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 43.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 310.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

