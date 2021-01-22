Brokerages Set Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Target Price at $24.75

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLT shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of PLT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plantronics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

