Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $60.13

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,986. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,647. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,904,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

