Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) PT at $63.91

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.91.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $56.03.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

