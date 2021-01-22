Brokerages Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) PT at $48.17

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of TFC opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 52,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

