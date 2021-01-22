Brokerages Set United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Target Price at $29.67

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,223 shares of company stock valued at $89,300. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

