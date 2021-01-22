Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.62 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

